Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,095 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

