Moelis & Company (MC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Moelis & Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years. Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 100.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 6.4 %

MC opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $68.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

