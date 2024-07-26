Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $361.81

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.81 ($4.68) and traded as low as GBX 333.50 ($4.31). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 349 ($4.51), with a volume of 399,227 shares changing hands.

Molten Ventures Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £681.32 million, a PE ratio of -335.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.