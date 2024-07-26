Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,670,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,187,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,396,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MCRI opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

