Mondi (LON:MNDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.59

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.59 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 1,558 ($20.15), with a volume of 1716153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,573.50 ($20.35).
MNDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.99) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($21.34) to GBX 1,700 ($21.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
In related news, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.39) per share, with a total value of £299.80 ($387.74). In related news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.98) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($99,909.47). Also, insider Andrew King bought 20 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.39) per share, for a total transaction of £299.80 ($387.74). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,551. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
