Mondi (LON:MNDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.59

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.59 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 1,558 ($20.15), with a volume of 1716153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,573.50 ($20.35).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.99) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($21.34) to GBX 1,700 ($21.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Mondi alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MNDI

Mondi Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,596.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,538.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,465.77.

In related news, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.39) per share, with a total value of £299.80 ($387.74). In related news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.98) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($99,909.47). Also, insider Andrew King bought 20 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.39) per share, for a total transaction of £299.80 ($387.74). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,551. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mondi

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.