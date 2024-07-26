Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Senior Officer Acquires C$16,900.00 in Stock

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Constant Tia purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,900.00.
Montage Gold Stock Down 1.8 %
CVE MAU opened at C$1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$390.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.31. Montage Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Montage Gold Company Profile
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
