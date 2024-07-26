Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Senior Officer Acquires C$16,900.00 in Stock

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Constant Tia purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,900.00.

Montage Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

CVE MAU opened at C$1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$390.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.31. Montage Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAU shares. Cormark upped their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Montage Gold

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.