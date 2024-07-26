Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 1.5 %

MEG opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Monday, July 15th.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

