Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after buying an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 39.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,781,000 after buying an additional 254,178 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,850,000 after buying an additional 229,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $436.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $458.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

