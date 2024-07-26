Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $454.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $443.00 to $454.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

Get Moody's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

MCO stock opened at $436.99 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $458.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.05 and a 200 day moving average of $398.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,382,000 after acquiring an additional 225,846 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 61,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.