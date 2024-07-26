Morgan Stanley Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $271.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.46.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $247.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

