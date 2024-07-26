MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $590.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $526.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.79.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $538.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.57. MSCI has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

