M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel Sells 500 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MTB opened at $173.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $176.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

