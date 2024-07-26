National Bank Financial Comments on Emera Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.44.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.61.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion.

Emera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Emera’s payout ratio is 128.70%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

