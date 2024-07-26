National Bank Financial Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRP. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.87.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRP opened at C$57.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.72. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,767.90. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 147.69%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

