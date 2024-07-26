National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in National Vision by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,911,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Insider Activity at National Vision

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

