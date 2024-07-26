Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF (VNMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VNMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1699 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNMC opened at $35.91 on Friday. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF (VNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US mid-cap companies that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.