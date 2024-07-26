Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

GASNF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

