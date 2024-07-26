Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
GASNF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
