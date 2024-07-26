Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

NASDAQ JSM opened at $19.70 on Friday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

