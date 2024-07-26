Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $14.50. Navient shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 50,116 shares traded.

The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,781,000 after buying an additional 858,890 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $13,546,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Navient by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 183,969 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

