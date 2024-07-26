NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 4924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at NB Bancorp

In other NB Bancorp news, COO Salvatore J. Rinaldi purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $309,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NB Bancorp news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe purchased 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,124 shares in the company, valued at $47,016.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore J. Rinaldi purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $309,125.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,995 shares of company stock worth $162,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,232,000.

NB Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

