Needham & Company LLC Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $300.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.46.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $247.51 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

