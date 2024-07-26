Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.68.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $125.68 and a 1 year high of $184.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.01.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.