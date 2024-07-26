Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $100.01 on Friday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

