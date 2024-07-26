Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSRGY
Nestlé Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.