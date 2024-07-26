Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
NSRGY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Nestlé Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Nestlé by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
