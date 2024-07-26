NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $93.35

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.35, but opened at $95.42. NetEase shares last traded at $95.95, with a volume of 341,435 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $164,307,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,052,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $103,658,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

