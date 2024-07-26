New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,427,500 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the June 30th total of 907,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,348.6 days.

New Hope Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF opened at $3.20 on Friday. New Hope has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

