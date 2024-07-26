New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,427,500 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the June 30th total of 907,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,348.6 days.
New Hope Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF opened at $3.20 on Friday. New Hope has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.
New Hope Company Profile
