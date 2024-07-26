New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,703 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,381,000 after acquiring an additional 332,420 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

