Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $45.70 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.