Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NXST opened at $177.22 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.39.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.