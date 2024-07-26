NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $28.48. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 386,653 shares traded.

The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 802,161 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,794,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.8% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 58,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.