Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.41). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.41), with a volume of 4,888 shares.

Northern Investors Stock Up 7,983.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.

About Northern Investors

(Get Free Report)

Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.