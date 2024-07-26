Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stake Lessened by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

