Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Trading Down 17%

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 16,995,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 5,013,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £846,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.11.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

