NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered NovaGold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday.
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
