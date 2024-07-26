Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 978,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 467.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Novavax by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $16.67 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

