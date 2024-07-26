Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.76

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $8.84. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 329,557 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $95,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

