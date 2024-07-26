NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,054,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,167,613.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $14,287,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $15,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $15,256,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $112.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,820,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678,944 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

