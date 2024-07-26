NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8,695.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8,695.00 and last traded at $8,560.83, with a volume of 362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8,599.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7,724.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7,615.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

