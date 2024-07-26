NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.21. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 3,453 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.33.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 254.05%. The business had revenue of C$0.60 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

