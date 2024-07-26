O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,897 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 173.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 94,935 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,991,000.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

