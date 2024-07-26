O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,482 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,301,000 after buying an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

