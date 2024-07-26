O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,772 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of IR stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

