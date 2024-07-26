O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $256.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

