O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $977,603.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,638.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,832 shares of company stock worth $35,850,997 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

DFIN opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $68.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.