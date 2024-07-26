O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 700.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,239 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

