O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,452 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $32,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 993,819 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $16,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,414,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,154,000 after purchasing an additional 448,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 18.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 207,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,786.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,786.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,539. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

