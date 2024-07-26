O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 40,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $104.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.48.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

