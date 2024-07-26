O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 54,782 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 594,839 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $78,917,000 after buying an additional 64,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,031. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

