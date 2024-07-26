O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $253.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.94. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

