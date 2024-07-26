O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.